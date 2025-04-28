5-year-old twins shot, one killed, in shootout at South Carolina apartment complex; 3 arrests made

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shootout Friday night in Greenville County, South Carolina, and her twin remains in critical condition.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it received several calls around 5:30 p.m. Friday about a shooting at 25 Fleetwood Drive, which is the Belle Meade Apartments.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said Brite Shalom Acoy, 5, and her twin were both shot while inside an apartment.

Acoy died and her twin remains in critical condition.

Lewis said two groups were shooting at each other at the apartments when the twins and an 18-year-old were hit by bullets. Lewis said the 18-year-old was shot in the arm and is expected to be okay.

Sky 4 caught video from the scene Friday night.

“Several thugs began shooting at each other,” Lewis said. “In that, we had a number of suspects firing upon each other.”

He said he believes the shooting could be gang related. He said there were a number of shooters.

“Such a senseless act that occurred today. It truly makes our blood boil,” Lewis said.

The arrests: The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it has charged Shawnteza La Shay Sherman, 31, with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.

She was in court Saturday and her bond was denied.

During the bond hearing Sherman’s girlfriend, who is also the aunt of the victim, said Sherman had “nothing to do with why my niece is gone today.”

An investigator on the case said in court that Sherman was involved, according to documented evidence, including video and witness statements.

Two juveniles have also been arrested in the case.

A 16-year-old is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, where he will remain in custody.

One juvenile is charged with a weapons-related offense.

A member of the family has created a GoFundMe for the family.

