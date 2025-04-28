Cost of living is top concern in L.A. residents’ quality of life: UCLA study

By Sowjanya Pedada

4/24/25 (LAPost.com) — Los Angeles County residents cite the cost of living as their primary concern in the latest annual quality of life assessment, according to University of California, Los Angeles survey findings.

The UCLA Quality of Life Index recorded an overall satisfaction score of 53 out of 100, matching last year’s score as the lowest in the assessment’s 10-year history.

“The overall satisfaction score on our QLI index is stuck for one main reason — the impact of the high cost of living,” Paul Maslin, public opinion expert at FM3 Research, said.

The project, conducted by the L.A. Initiative at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs, found economic worries dominated residents’ concerns. Survey data indicates residents selected the cost of living as the most critical factor affecting their quality of life at unprecedented rates.

Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the L.A. Initiative, noted positive regional attributes cannot overcome economic anxieties.

“The overall positives that can push the score higher — particularly the physical environment, diversity and tolerance in the region — are, to some degree, overwhelmed by the negatives respondents believe are even more important, particularly the high cost of living,” Yaroslavsky said.

Researchers surveyed 1,400 county residents between Feb. 23 and March 9, examining both ongoing issues and new regional challenges, including the January wildfires and immigration policies.

The Altadena and Pacific Palisades fires became a focal point in this year’s assessment. Over 40% of participants reported personal connections to someone affected by the blazes.

“These catastrophic events have left devastating physical and psychological impacts in their wake”, Yaroslavsky said. “These impacts cross geographic, economic, and racial lines that can only be described as a shared trauma across Los Angeles County.”

The survey documented financial repercussions, with 14% of respondents reporting significant income loss from the fires and an additional 13% experiencing some economic impact. Latino residents, younger adults, lower-income individuals, and part-time workers bore the heaviest burden.

Support for rebuilding in fire-affected areas reached 89%, significantly higher than the 76% recorded after the 2019 Woolsey fire. Additionally, 52% of respondents expressed willingness to pay higher taxes to strengthen wildfire response capabilities, with younger residents and Latino and Asian communities showing the strongest support.

The survey also tracked immigration concerns following recent federal policy shifts. Currently, 44% of county residents worry about deportation affecting themselves, family members, or friends, up from 37% reported in early 2017. This anxiety peaks among Latinos (54%) and younger adults ages 18-29 (57%) and 30-39 (52%).

Public perception of homelessness showed modest improvement. The percentage viewing the situation as worsening dropped from 60% last year to 52%, although only 10% believe conditions are improving.

The fires appear to have affected public opinion of local leadership. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass received 37% favorable and 49% unfavorable ratings, while the County Board of Supervisors garnered 34% favorable and 37% unfavorable marks. UCLA presented complete findings on April 16 at the Luskin Summit, which addressed recovery efforts following the L.A. fires.

