Experts warn against direct Chinese factory purchases promoted on TikTok

By Pooja Mamnoor

4/22/25 (LAPost.com) — A recent wave of viral TikTok videos encouraging Americans to purchase products directly from Chinese factories has propelled Chinese e-commerce applications DHgate and Taobao near the top of the most downloaded iPhone apps in the U.S., according to Sensor Tower.

The videos, which have gained substantial traction amid concerns about rising tariffs on Chinese goods, promote direct factory purchasing to avoid retail markups. However, retail and e-commerce experts caution these claims may be misleading and potentially dangerous for consumers.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Sky Canaves, principal retail and e-commerce analyst at eMarketer, said, referring to social media claims that Chinese factories or websites will reliably offer premium products at significantly reduced prices.

Many products sold by Western brands are manufactured in Chinese factories, with substantial markups applied as they move through the supply chain to American consumers. This reality makes the prospect of bypassing intermediaries appear financially advantageous.

Americans already purchase directly from manufacturers through various channels. Store brands from retailers like Costco, Bloomingdale’s, and Trader Joe’s represent direct manufacturer orders intended to reduce consumer costs. Similarly, platforms like Temu and Shein connect shoppers to lower prices with Chinese factories and merchants.

Some videos suggest contacting Chinese manufacturers through messaging applications like WhatsApp or WeChat.

Experts advise exercising extreme caution with such recommendations or avoiding them completely. Established retailers and e-commerce platforms offer benefits that direct factory purchases typically cannot match, including volume discounts, quality control measures, and customer support systems.

Platforms that connect consumers with Chinese manufacturers provide screening for dangerous products and counterfeits while handling customer service, returns, and refunds. This protection may be absent when purchasing directly from overseas factories.

A 2024 eMarketer survey found Gen Z shoppers were significantly more likely than average Americans to use DHgate. Canaves noted many young consumers seek inexpensive replicas of well-known brands, advising careful assessment of such duplicate products, which vary widely in quality.

Some claims in these viral videos stretch credibility. Experts question the practicality of individual consumers contacting large Chinese manufacturers that typically fulfill bulk orders for major retailers, expecting favorable pricing or service.

Additionally, contrary to suggestions in some videos, new tariffs of at least 145% on many Chinese-made products cannot be avoided regardless of how purchases are made. “Anything from China, whether bought directly or through a company, is now subject to tariffs,” Sucharita Kodali, a retail and e-commerce principal analyst at Forrester, said.

The White House has announced plans to eliminate a common method used by sites including Temu, Shein, and DHgate to avoid tariffs by shipping individual orders directly to American consumers. This change is expected to increase prices on these platforms.

Shein acknowledged the upcoming changes in a customer notice indicating tariff-related “price adjustments” would take effect starting April 25. Temu had not commented on potential price increases at the time of reporting.

