Nashua runner completes six Abbott World Marathon Majors

By Isabel Litterst

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Nashua resident Thomas Cantara has finished his second marathon in a week, completing six of the world’s major marathons.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old, who placed first in the para division at the Boston Marathon six days ago, ran the London Marathon in 02:43:09.

“This was a real test of my recovery, my experience to see how much stronger I became as a runner,” Cantara said.

Cantara started running to lose weight but developed a passion for the sport, eventually competing in marathons on behalf of Special Olympics New Hampshire.

“Opportunities presented to me by the head of Special Olympics, New Hampshire, Mary Conroy, she called me, I think I was like, maybe last summer or late spring to say, ‘Thomas, would you be interested in doing all the world majors?'” he said.

The organization sponsored him as he traveled the world to complete six races in the Abbott World Marathon Majors series.

Cantara told News 9 about his mindset during the training process for the back-to-back Tokyo, Boston and London marathons.

“I was training during the winter for kind of like three races. So, I was not going to try to set, like, a personal best at all three of them,” Cantara said. “Just stay comfortable in the race and I don’t push it. And that’s what I did. And I’m really happy. I mean, in some ways, this turned out better than I thought it would.”

Cantara said he plans to rest his legs for the next few months before returning to training for the 2026 Boston Marathon.

“I definitely plan on running Boston next year to go for a three-peat in my division,” he said.

