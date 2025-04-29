Family identifies boy, 5, who died after being struck by Boston school bus

By Veronica Haynes & Peter Eliopoulos

BOSTON (WCVB) — A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus Monday afternoon in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood, city officials said.

The kindergartener, identified by a family member as Lens Arthur, was struck at 2:44 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Glenwood Avenue.

“I just pulled up in front of my driveway, and I saw the kid on the ground,” neighbor Nathaniel Thomas said. “Wasn’t in good condition, and his relative was screaming. The bus driver was panicking. I told the neighbor to call the police.”

Thomas said he tried to comfort the boy until paramedics arrived.

“He was not doing so well, so I got him on his side so he could breathe better,” Thomas said.

The boy’s uncle said Lens, who lives in the neighborhood, attended Up Academy in Dorchester and was on the bus before he was struck. According to family, Lens and his 11-year-old cousin were dropped off on Washington Street instead of their regular bus stop location on Glenwood Avenue.

Lens suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The bus driver stayed at the scene, police said.

“I will say, unequivocally our hearts are completely broken,” said Hyde Park resident Marcia Kimm. “I think of the family and how it is that you grapple with this kind of loss and it’s senseless.”

“We are in the beginning of an investigation, a fairly serious investigation, into this tragedy, and it will be ongoing for a little while here,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

“We will do everything we can to conduct a thorough investigation. That is ongoing and, again, very complex,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “There are a lot more questions than there are answers in a situation like this, right now, unfortunately.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“I am completely heartbroken at imagining what this family is experiencing right now,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. “No parent expects that they could send their child off to school and have something horrible happen.”

Other children on the bus were evaluated and taken to local hospitals.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper released a statement regarding the child’s death:

“Tonight, we are grieving this heartbreaking loss. We extend our deepest condolences to our student’s family, school community, and all those affected by this tragedy. Our focus remains on supporting them and our school community. Our team is offering support services for any students, staff, and families.”

