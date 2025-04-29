Family of 2023 shooting victim upset over ‘disheartening’ plea deal

By Adam Beam

Click here for updates on this story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — The family of 22-year-old Adam Burns are speaking out about a new plea deal set to be offered to the man suspected of killing him, one that could see no prison time served.

In April 2023, Burns was shot and killed on Easter in the 4800 block of Burney Drive, near Everhart Road.

In an affidavit obtained by KRIS 6, 20-year-old Paul Villareal allegedly shot Burns multiple times after the two had an altercation at “The Ranch” nightclub.

In the affidavit, one of the security guards for “The Ranch” stated that “the victim (Burns) and an individual named Paul had been arguing back and forth all night. While in the club the victim was observed gesturing toward Paul that he was going to mess him up. The victim was seen leaving the club after Paul and then several shots were heard.”

As another witness described, “(REDACTED) noticed Paul outside with the bouncers and Adam out by the sidewalk. (REDACTED) stated Adam walked across the street and got into the car that was parked by the O’Reilly’s.” The witness continued, “(REDCATED) stated the car drove off with Adam down Burney Dr. then he heard shots fired. (REDACTED) stated he saw the car driving back in the opposite direction from when they left.”

” (REDACTED) stated the car stopped and the driver alerted the bouncers that Adam was shot.”

The affidavit adds that when officers arrived at the scene, they found Burns lying on the ground next to the passenger side of a vehicle, receiving aid from bystanders.

One witness indicated that the shooter was named “Paul,” acknowledging recent tensions between the victim and suspect, described as “beefing.”

Further investigation revealed that Burns identified “Paul” as the individual who shot him. Officer testimonies noted that Burns sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including four to the abdomen.

Another witness added that Villareal and Burns “were familiar with each other and shared several mutual friends.” The affidavit continued, “At one time the victim and offender were friendly to each other but now are not on good terms.”

Villareal turned himself into the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office two days later.

In 2024, Villareal was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault. In the latest indictment obtained by KRIS 6, the murder charge was dropped, while the assault charge remains.

The plea deal could come with a sentence of five year deferred adjudication. This sentence could mean Villareal would serve no prison time, if he meets all the conditions of his probation.

Chris shared his family’s reaction to the plea deal, expressing their profound disappointment and frustration. “Everybody in the family as well as with a lot of people that were friends and a lot of outsiders too, we’re totally against it,” he said.

The family has felt left in the dark throughout the legal process. “Communication has been very spotty, throughout the whole case,” Chris Burns noted, highlighting their dissatisfaction with how the case has been handled.

He explained that the family was given limited options to express their concerns. “No, the only avenues that we were given, we can give our victim impact statement, and try to address some of it there,” he shared.

As the hearing approaches, the family maintains their hope for justice. Chris Burns emphasized their desire for accountability, saying, “We’re hoping that this isn’t just another pushed out of the courtroom case, where somebody else could essentially be hurt, from this.”

KRIS 6 News reached out to Nueces County DA James Granberry to discuss the decision in offering the plea deal to Villareal. Granberry issued the following statement.

“This case is currently pending and therefore it is not appropriate for anyone from this office to discuss it publicly until it is resolved in court.” Nueces County District Attorney James Granberry

Paul Villareal’s hearing is scheduled for the 319th District Court on Tuesday, April 29, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.