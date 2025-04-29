Georgia man fights off rabid bobcat with bare hands, lives to tell the tale

By Tia Maggio

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — A vicious and unexpected attack left a Georgia man fighting for his life against a wild, rabid bobcat.

Hunter Hudson said he was enjoying a quiet campfire April 22 in Midway when a sound in the dark shattered the peaceful evening.

“I heard a crazy noise I’ve never heard before,” Hudson recalled.

Moments later, Hudson says the bobcat struck, unprovoked and without warning.

“I wasn’t looking for the bobcat, the bobcat found me and came out and jumped on my shoulder,” Hudson said.

With his gun out of reach, Hudson relied on pure instinct to survive, killing the animal in the process.

“I reached around and grabbed him and pulled him as hard as I could back in front of me, and I took my thumbs and … made it so he couldn’t breathe,” he said.

Hudson suffered multiple scratches and bites. He immediately called 911 for help.

The danger wasn’t over. The Liberty County Health Department said the bobcat tested positive for rabies — a deadly virus that health officials say can make animals aggressive and unpredictable. Rabies is primarily spread through the bite or scratch of an infected animal.

“I got about 40 shots … half inch to an inch (long) needles,” Hudson said.

“It was a lot…I about passed out twice.”

As Hudson recovers and undergoes rabies treatment, he says he’s grateful to be alive.

“I’ve seen a lot…But for me, this is one of the craziest…you can’t make this up.”

Health experts warn rabies is always a risk in Coastal Georgia. Residents are reminded to keep a safe distance from wild animals, never attempt to feed or touch them, and make sure pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

In coastal Georgia, rabies can circulate in wildlife such as raccoons, foxes and bats. Residents are urged not to feed or attempt to domesticate wild animals or feral cats. Pet owners should ensure their pets stay current on rabies vaccinations.

To protect yourself and your family from rabies, follow these tips:

Avoid contact with animals you don’t know. – Make sure your pets receive the proper immunizations. Dogs and cats should get rabies vaccines after 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster shot within one year and vaccination every 1-3 years, depending on veterinary recommendation. – Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or by leaving pet food out at night. – Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or a properly licensed animal rescue agency for assistance. – Teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. “Love your own, leave other animals alone” is a good principle for children to learn. – Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth and paralysis.

If you ever spot unusual behavior in wildlife, experts say don’t take any chances — call authorities immediately.

