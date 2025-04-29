Greenville auto shop repairs car for family of teen who died at Frankie’s Fun Park

By Rey Llerena

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenville auto shop repaired a car belonging to a teenager who died at an Upstate amusement park at no cost after the vehicle broke down months after his death.

Kamel Seveion Sewell, 17, died in December 2024 during a go-kart accident at Frankie’s Fun Park. Before he died, Deldras Sewell, his mother, said he paid about $5,000 in cash to purchase a red Infiniti G35.

“The day of the accident, I was at the DMV getting his license plate,” she said. “I had already went and got the tag and stuff, the taxes paid on it, so I was getting his tag.”

Deldras Sewell said her son never got to drive the car he purchased for himself. However, recently, she said the car broke down as she tried to drive it.

“I forgot what I was doing that day, and it was dripping real bad, so I was like, ‘Nah, let me just go ahead and park it,'” Deldras Sewell said. “Then, my brother came over, and he drove it. He was like, ‘Yeah, it’s the transmission,’ so we just kept it parked. I didn’t have the money to pay for it to get it fixed because I was out of work.”

After calling Mr. Transmission on South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville, whose employees knew what happened to her son, the auto repair shop offered to fix the Infiniti for free.

“We knew we wanted to help,” manager Mike Allen said. “We looked at it and found that there were some [issues]. It was a leaking line, and she had got low on fluid, so it was a relatively easy fix. We had to repair her cooler lines, and she had some other leaks that we took care of while we were there.”

Allen said this kind of repair could have cost about $1,000 or more, but for him and the employees, it was not about the money.

“I think it boils down to kindness,” Allen said. “If we could take one second of stress off of her, that would mean the world.”

It was an act of kindness that has left Deldras Sewell grateful.

“I have to say I’m very proud,” she said. “I’m happy that there’s good people out here still.”

In the wake of her son’s death, Deldras Sewell said she has started a nonprofit organization called Forever 17 to help sponsor young children through sports, such as basketball.

