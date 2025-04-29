Man charged with obstructing justice in shooting of 15-year-old

By Pat Reavy

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KSL) — A West Valley man was charged Tuesday with interfering with a police investigation into the shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

While police were initially led to believe that a drive-by shooting or a drug rip-off had occurred, detectives later learned that the victim had accidentally been shot by his friend, according to court documents.

Giovanni James Williamson, 18, is charged in 3rd District Court with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, plus drug distribution and possession of a gun by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.

On Feb. 26, West Jordan police were called to a report of a shooting, about 11:20 p.m., near 3400 W. Speed Skate Circle (6600 South). Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old boy outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Williamson and four teenagers were at the residence using THC vape cartridges when one of the teens accidentally shot the victim while holding a gun that Williamson had brought to the residence, according to charging documents.

The teen gunman “originally told officers that they were outside when a drive-by shooting occurred,” but later “admitted that he accidentally shot (the boy) while they were inside using THC vape pens that Williamson provided,” the charges state.

Williamson had initially told police he had set up a drug deal with someone. But when the person buying the drugs arrived, that person shot the 15-year-old and fled, according to a police booking affidavit.

All four teens told investigators that Williamson was the one who supplied the marijuana and brought the gun, according to the charges.

“Officers later found the … firearm with a shell casing lodged inside in a separate bedroom where Williamson was planning to spend the night,” the charges state.

