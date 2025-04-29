Nonprofit recovers 6,600 pounds of leftover food from NFL Draft

By Noah Cornelius

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WGBA) — The NFL Draft is over, but there was still a lot of food left on the table. One Green Bay nonprofit made sure it got back into the community.

“How many pounds of food did you—”

“So over 6,615 pounds of food,” Selena Darrow responded.

That’s heavier than a the average smaller female Asian elephant, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo. And it’s how much food Rooted In Inc. saved from being thrown away after the NFL Draft wrapped up in Green Bay.

The local nonprofit, which focuses on food recovery and reducing waste, partnered with the NFL and hospitality vendors to take in the leftover food from the event. Darrow, the group’s founder and executive director, said the mission is personal.

“It was absolutely personal,” Darrow reflected. “I was a single mom for 20 years. My struggle with poverty.”

Much of the food collected—she explained—was high-quality, healthy, and fresh.

“Very, very healthy food. A lot of sandwiches, a lot of fruit. Vegetables. Rice. You know, protein,” she said. “The majority of food we distributed was wholesome and nutritious food.”

The donations went to 13 local shelters and nonprofit programs around Green Bay. But Darrow said the effort didn’t stop there.

“So we will be implementing and offering cooking classes,” she noted. “We will be teaching people how to prevent food waste on the front end. Teaching people how to shop, how to set their pantries up for success.”

Rooted In Inc. is still processing leftover food from the event, and Darrow hopes the exposure from partnering with the NFL will raise awareness about their mission—both to feed people and to prevent food waste.

