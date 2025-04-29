Patriots fan says “not the Belichick I recognize” after awkward interview

By Logan Hall

BOSTON (WBZ) — An interview between former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil aired on CBS Sunday Morning and quickly ignited a storm of commentary online.

Described as “awkward” and “uncomfortable,” the interview started off with Dokoupil noticing Belichick wearing a sweatshirt with a conspicuously large hole in it. And that was only the beginning.

“This situation, it was awkward from moment one until the end,” said Anjali Bal, associate professor of sports marketing at Babson College. “Every question they seemed to ask ended in an awkward response.”

Bal said she has never seen an interview quite like it.

“It seemed like Belichick didn’t really know what his own PR world was,” Bal said. “When he started to ask questions about like Instagram, I think he called it ‘Insta-Face’ or whatever it was, he didn’t even seem to know about it. When they were like, well how do you feel about this attention, he’s like I don’t even know about the attention.”

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Perhaps the most talked about moment came not from Belichick himself, but from the involvement of his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

At one point, Dokoupil asked how the couple met, and Hudson abruptly shut the topic down: “We’re not talking about this,” she quickly jumped in.

Social media users latched onto the dynamic between the 73-year-old coach and Hudson, calling it “strange” and “controlling.”

Patriots’ fans at Copley Square in Boston agreed.

“Like a helicopter mom” “It just seems like she’s like a helicopter mom almost to Belichick,” said Patriots fan Harry Jagger. “Which is weird because she’s like 50 years younger than him. So I don’t know man, it’s not the Belichick I recognize.”

For Bal, there was only one way that she could describe it. “It’s weird,” she said. “There’s no other word for it. It’s a weird engagement.”

While Belichick is known for his gruff demeanor and short responses in press settings, this interview offered a glimpse into his personal life that left many fans and media observers bewildered.

