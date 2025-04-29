Woman arrested for setting home on fire with someone inside

By KGUN News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SIERRA VISTA, Arizona (KGUN) — The Cochise County Attorney will determine whether a Sierra Vista woman will be charged with homicide after setting her trailer on fire with someone in it. Sierra Vista Police say the person pulled out of the fire by neighbors has died.

Sierra Vista Police say they were called to the home in the 200 Block of Jennifer Lane at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Investigators identified and questioned a woman right away, but she was not arrested then. They say she later broke a windshield on the property and was then arrested for criminal damage.

The Sierra Vista Fire Marshal, Sierra Vista and Special Operations Bureau detectives continued the investigation and determined there was probably cause to arrest her on arson of an occupied structure, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please contact Detective Samuel Brady by calling 1-520-452-7200.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.