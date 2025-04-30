AI-powered calf robot confronts leather-clad South Carolina shoppers, PETA announces

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — If you are in downtown Greenville Wednesday afternoon, you may see an AI-powered robot calf approaching shoppers.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said the 3D-printed cow head will ask leather-clad customers outside, “Are you wearing my mother?”

The cow is expected to be at the corner of E. Broad Street and S. Main Street at noon.

PETA said the cow “will describe how cows suffer mutilations and violent killings in the leather industry—and also break into a celebratory dance whenever someone proclaims they’re wearing shoes, clothing, or accessories made of vegan leather.”

“Every leather item represents a lifetime of suffering and a sad, bad death for cows,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is encouraging shoppers to keep cruelty out of their closets by opting for animal- and climate-friendly vegan materials that no one had to die for.”

