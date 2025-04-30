Elementary school parents claim child has been terrorizing others for months



KOVR

By Tori Apodaca

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD, California (KOVR) — Safety concerns are rising at Rolling Hills Elementary School in Fairfield after parents said a student has been terrorizing other children and staff for months.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District could only confirm one incident that occurred on April 23.

The principal immediately sent a message to the kindergarten and 1st grade parents the same day that the incident happened, but some parents are still scared and have pulled their children out of school altogether.

“She was scared,” said Dan Perdue, who has a daughter in 1st grade who witnessed the outburst. “She was hysterically crying from the event.

Perdue stood on the corner of the campus during school drop-off Monday with a sign that read: “Your kids are not safe here.”

Perdue is demanding more transparency after the principal said a student hit several classmates and chased others around the playground during kindergarten and first grade lunch.

“The parents should know about everything that is happening there,” said Perdue. “These are our kids.”

Courtney Gates has a daughter in first grade, and she said she was pushed, but did not have any injuries.

“She was physically attacked last week,” said Gates. “She is scared.”

Roxie Weeks said her first grader also witnessed what happened during lunchtime.

“It was to the point that they had to lock the first-grade students in the cafeteria, and he was just causing chaos outside of the cafeteria,” Weeks said.

The concern for parents is that they claim this was not the first outburst by the student in question. They said the child has been causing physical and emotional harm to other children and staff for months.

“He has been assaulted by this student in the past,” Weeks said.

Gates agreed that her daughter has also seen the child act out in the past.

“She usually comes home with stories about how disruptive the class has been and it’s stressful for not only her but us as a family,” Gates said.

The Fairfield-Suisun School District could not confirm if there have been more incidents with this student.

“She hasn’t been back to school since,” Perdue said. “She does not feel safe going back to school.”

Perdue’s sign has been stirring up concern and conversation about what is happening on campus.

“It is unfair for the other kids in the school that just want to go and learn in a safe environment,” Perdue said.

Many parents still feel like they are not getting the full story about what happened, but the school district said there are privacy restrictions that prohibit it from providing more information on the student in question.

Parents are holding a meeting on Wednesday to demand more transparency and decide on the next action steps.

The Fairfield-Suisun School District gave CBS13 this statement addressing the incident:

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We are aware of rumors circulating regarding an incident that took place on Wednesday, April 23 at Rolling Hills Elementary School. That same afternoon, a communication was sent to families who had children who may have witnessed or been impacted.

We want to be clear that there were no weapons on campus, there was no lockdown, and no students were seriously injured. District staff are working closely with the school site to address the situation, implement appropriate supports, and ensure the continued safety of all students and staff.

As I am sure you can understand, we are bound by privacy laws and are not able to share additional information about any specific student.

If families feel their student needs additional support, please contact the school site.”

The school district also shared the email the principal sent to first-grade and kindergarten parents:

“April 23, 2025

Dear Rolling Hills Elementary Families,

The well-being of every child and staff member at Rolling Hills is our highest priority. Unfortunately, today on our campus during our Kindergarten / 1st Grade lunch, our students experienced a period of unfortunate behavior on the playground. While staff intervened quickly to ensure everyone’s safety, this student unfortunately hit several classmates and chased others, causing fear among those who witnessed the episode. To secure a calm environment while our team supported the student in question, we temporarily adjusted our lunch procedures so that primary students could eat in a setting where staff could keep a close eye on them and offer support as needed.

I want to assure you that our school team responded immediately, following established protocols and prioritized taking care of our students. We debriefed with all staff involved, provided comfort and reassurance to students, and made sure that every child knew they were safe. We are committed to maintaining a secure, nurturing environment for all students, and we appreciate your trust and partnership. Our expectation is that Rolling Hills students treat each other with kindness and respect at all times, and appropriate discipline will be administered for the student involved.

If your child witnessed today’s event and expresses anxiety or concern, you may wish to reassure them that our school is safe, that adults are here to help, and that moments like this are rare. Should you have any questions or wish to discuss general safety procedures, please feel free to contact me directly at (707) 399-9566 or via email at dannyg@fsusd.org.

Thank you for your understanding and ongoing support. Together, we will continue to foster a safe, respectful, and caring community for every Rolling Hills student.

Sincerely,

Danny Gentry

Principal”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.