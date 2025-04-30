Houston’s Billionaire Power Player, Tilman Fertitta, Tapped to Bridge U.S.-Italy Relations

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 30, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a move that fuses Texas tenacity with international diplomacy, Houston’s very own billionaire mogul Tilman Fertitta has officially been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the next ambassador to Italy and San Marino — a high-profile appointment that signals a bold new chapter in America’s global engagement playbook.

The Senate voted 83-14 on April 29 to confirm Fertitta, a hospitality tycoon, entrepreneur, and owner of the Houston Rockets. The vote positions one of the Lone Star State’s most dynamic figures at the heart of one of the world’s most strategically and culturally significant diplomatic postings.

Fertitta’s Vision: Trade, Energy, and American Innovation

During his April 1 confirmation hearing, Fertitta made it clear he’s not just bringing his passport — he’s bringing a plan. He emphasized a focus on ramping up trade between the United States and Italy, with particular interest in energy collaboration. “There is so much more that can be done,” Fertitta stated with trademark candor. He aims to close the $43 billion U.S.-Italy trade deficit — largely driven by Italian exports — by fostering deeper ties with American energy companies.

“They’re very excited about having an American, true entrepreneur, come over there and work with them,” Fertitta added, referencing conversations with Italian officials. His goal? To spark a renaissance in U.S.-Italy economic relations, one business handshake at a time.

From Landry’s to the Embassy: A Diplomatic Transition

Fertitta, the CEO and sole owner of Landry’s Inc. — a sprawling empire of restaurants, casinos, and hotels — announced plans to resign from key executive positions, including his seat on the University of Houston System Board of Regents. However, he will retain ownership of the Houston Rockets. In a letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, he clarified that while he would continue to benefit from passive investments, he would avoid any direct participation in decisions that could affect NBA or team interests without a waiver.

A Billionaire With Boots on the Ground

Senator John Cornyn introduced Fertitta during the confirmation hearing with praise befitting a Texas legend, calling him “one of the nation’s most prominent businessmen.” Cornyn highlighted Fertitta’s philanthropy, civic leadership, and resilience, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fertitta served on Governor Greg Abbott’s task force to reopen Texas and even participated in a White House roundtable with then-President Donald Trump on reviving the restaurant industry.

“Tilman’s realization of the American dream will serve him well as the voice for our nation’s interests and as an advocate for a strong relationship between the United States and Italy,” Cornyn said.

Fertitta is no stranger to politics. He has long supported Republican candidates, including Trump and Abbott, and hosted a 2024 Houston fundraiser for Trump’s re-election campaign. Italy’s current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who enjoys close ties with Trump, could find a natural ally in Fertitta as he steps into his ambassadorial role.

A Global Role for a Global City’s Son

Born and raised in Galveston and deeply rooted in Houston’s cultural and economic fabric, Fertitta has long been a symbol of American entrepreneurship. His journey from selling seafood to building an empire — and now, representing the U.S. abroad — is a testament to Houston’s growing influence on the world stage.

Fertitta’s $11.3 billion net worth (per Forbes 2025 Billionaires List) doesn’t just reflect personal success — it reflects the dynamism of a city that champions diversity, innovation, and resilience. As ambassador, he will represent not only the U.S., but also a uniquely Houstonian spirit of bold vision, boundless energy, and business-savvy diplomacy.

What’s Next?

As he prepares to represent U.S. interests in Rome and San Marino, Fertitta brings a distinct advantage: he knows how to build lasting relationships. Whether in boardrooms, locker rooms, or embassies, Tilman Fertitta is a master of connection. And as the world watches, Houston can proudly say: One of our own is now dining at diplomacy’s top table.

For more info, visit whitehouse.gov

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611