Missouri Department of Conservation urges drivers to give turtles a brake

By Atira Feliciano

Missouri (KOMU) — As summer approaches, some animals begin to emerge from their winter shelter. This means Missouri drivers might see some reptilian friends on the road with them.

Turtles are ectothermic, or cold-blooded, and depend on external sources of heat to determine their body temperatures, explaining why they like to be on warm asphalt during cool spring days.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds drivers to slow down and be cautious as turtles are at an increased risk of getting hit by cars during warmer months. Vehicles are one of the leading threats box turtles face in Missouri. The Conservation Department says thousands of box turtles are killed each year by vehicles.

If you’re helping a turtle make it safely across the road, check for traffic and always move the turtle in the direction it was traveling.

The Conservation Department also urges the public to leave turtles in the wild. Taking a wild animal, whether a turtle or other species, and keeping it as a pet normally ends in a slow death. Turtles have an extremely low survival rate if taken from their original habitat. Leave turtles in the wild, follow the speed limit and keep your eyes on the road.

