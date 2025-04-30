NORMAL LAKE LEVELS: Skiatook Lake at normal level for first time in 3 years

By Naomi Keitt

SKIATOOK LAKE, Oklahoma (KJRH) — For the first time in nearly three years, the water level at Skiatook Lake returned to its normal level.

While the rain kept many boaters off Skiatook Lake on April 29, it has some business owners rejoicing.

“It’s a very busy lake,” said Hank Spencer. “It’s growing more and more traffic we see every day.”

Hank Spencer, General Manager at Cross Timbers Marina, is in charge of the slips, restaurant, cottages, and boat rentals. With 640 boats and hundreds of people who visit each weekend, Spencer keeps a close eye on the lake levels. He says it’s essential for business.

“We do not have a large river that feeds us so we live off of the rain that we get just right on top of us so typically we’re down a little bit but we are seeing for the first time in 3 years we are full so we’re excited about that,” said Spencer.

A full lake, or as the Army Corps says, the top of the conservation pool at 714 feet, hasn’t happened since June 27, 2022.

The lack of water necessitated the Army Corps’ monitoring of the beaches. In June 2024, 2 News reported that the Army Corps closed the Skiatook Lake beach at Tall Chief Cove due to low water levels.

As of April 29, the beach remains closed, having been so since our last report in June. The Army Corps says the Lake Office will determine what happens after all the rain passes through this week.

Spencer said they can operate in many conditions.

“Whether we’re 10 feet down or 10 feet up it’s normal operations around here,” said Spencer.

He does say a full lake is good for business.

“We’re happy to see that normal lake depth and just ready and excited for business to come,” said Spencer.

One interesting note, the Army Corps said between midnight at 2pm on April 29, the lake rose about one foot. That’s basically if you filled 10,000 acres with 1 foot of water in 14 hours. It’s about the size of the city of Jenks.

