Vehicle versus train causes diesel spill in California; closure could last overnight

ROYAL OAKS, California (KSBW) — The North County Fire Protection District has informed KSBW 8 of a train-versus-vehicle crash that caused a diesel spill in Royal Oaks.

A Union Pacific freight train traveling west towards Pajaro crashed with a tractor-trailer hauling a big container of nonpotable water at around 3:25 at 1124 San Juan Road.

The tractor driver complained of back pain and lacerations to the face. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. It is unclear why the driver didn’t hear the train.

Approximately 200 gallons of diesel have spilled, with the potential for 1,000 to 2,000 gallons. The diesel is leaking from the train.

Union Pacific is taking over the investigation and hazmat cleanup. The track could be closed until tomorrow.

The County of Monterey Environmental Health Department, along with the agricultural commission, has been informed about the incident.

