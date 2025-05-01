Man recounts violent attack by stranger outside his home

By Sid Garcia

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) — Two weeks after he was viciously attacked and called racial slurs outside of his Inglewood home, Javier Ibarra says his face is a bit swollen and the fracture under his right eye is still healing.

The attack, which was captured by surveillance video, happened April 15 at around 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Hyde Park Boulevard. Police are investigating the assault as a hate crime.

Ibarra, who is Latino, says he was attacked by someone he’s never seen before. He added that the attacker hit him in the back of his head, ear and face.

“He tells me, ‘I hate you f—— Mexican. I hate you,'” Ibarra told Eyewitness News. “And the guy, he started to hit me.”

As the suspect continued to punch and kick him, he screamed out for his wife. Iliana Garcia says she heard her husband’s screams for help. When she went outside and saw what was happening, that’s when the suspect ran off.

Ibarra says he’s glad the surveillance cameras caught what happened to him. He added that he can recognize the suspect if he ever sees him again.

“I never forget his face,” he says.

Inglewood police described the suspect as between 30-40 years old, 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds, with a tattoo on his stomach and a mole between his left eye and nose. He was wearing a green-hooded pullover sweatshirt, black gloves and white and green Nike shoes.

A possible suspect vehicle was described as a silver, blue or green 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu, with tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Inglewood police at 310-412-5206.

