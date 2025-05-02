Caltrans uses remote-controlled equipment to remove Big Sur landslide

By Felix Cortez

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Caltrans is now using remote-controlled equipment to help remove a huge landslide along the Big Sur coast, a first for any landslide along the scenic highway.

“We haven’t utilized remote control equipment before in District five, so it’s an innovation for us; it allows us to work more consecutive days,” said Caltrans spokesman Kevin Drabinsky.

Caltrans posted online an incredible drone video of crews using remote-controlled heavy equipment to remove tons of dirt and debris from the Regent’s slide, nearly 40 miles south of Carmel.

“So this remote control equipment is equipping us to be able to drive machinery over there and to work more consistently in moving debris off the mountain and down the slide. It’s been a success so far,” said Drabinksy.

Caltrans decided to bring out the remote-controlled equipment because the slide continues to remain active, at times moving a foot a day. Using remote-controlled equipment allows work to continue where manned equipment might be challenged by steep and unstable terrain.

“It gives them a lot more flexibility, in the past, when there was a safety concern they just had, we’d have to shut the project down now they can operate outside of those parameters with remote controlled equipment, not all the time, but much more of the time,” said Kirk Gafill, president of the Big Sur Chamber of Commerce.

The remote-controlled equipment will, at times, work in tandem with manned equipment, increasing production even more and hopefully getting the stretch of Highway One reopened sooner rather than later.

The stretch of road has been closed since February of last year, restricting travel from the south and impacting Big Sur businesses.

“Well, I think it just demonstrates the commitment the state and Caltrans have to getting the highway open as soon as possible and we’ve never seen that remote control bulldozer, heavy equipment used on the coast for slide repairs and so that’s exciting if it helps move this along faster, it reduces risk to their employees and the contractors and hopefully really gets this highway open as quickly as possible,” said Gafill.

When the road will be reopened is the big unknown at this time. Caltrans says it definitely won’t be by this summer.

But again, the hope is that remote-controlled heavy equipment will increase production and get Caltrans much closer to a reopening date.

