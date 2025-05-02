Man who admitted on live television to murders found competent to stand trial

By Erin Lowrey

LORANGER, Louisiana (WDSU) — A man indicted in the grisly murders of a Loranger mother and her daughter has been found competent to stand trial.

Daniel Callihan underwent a mental evaluation and was found competent to move forward with trial by a doctor.

Judge Lance Affrick set Callihan’s trial date for July 28.

Callihan was federally charged with kidnapping that resulted in death and transporting across state lines in connection with the kidnapping of Callie Brunett’s children, Erin and Jalie.

The maximum penalty for the federal kidnapping charge is life imprisonment or death. The mandatory minimum for the transporting across state lines charge is 10 years in prison, while the maximum is life imprisonment.

Callihan has already been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

He is also facing capital murder and sexual battery charges in Mississippi.

Mississippi authorities confirmed they would pursue charges against Callihan after court proceedings in Louisiana.

He admitted to WDSU that he committed the murders and said he wanted a lethal injection for what he did.

