‘Spirit of a champion’: Dog receives wheelchair after being surrendered by owner

By WLEX Web Staff

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — Paws 4 the Cause reported that a dog in Lexington, who was surrendered by his owner, recently received a new wheelchair to aid in his recovery after a vet found that he had a spine defect.

The organization detailed that the dog named Dan couldn’t stand or walk on his back legs. It was discovered by a vet team at Central Kentucky Veterinary Center that he was born with a spine defect.

The five-month-old basset dachshund mix “has a spirit that lights up the room,” the organization stated. “Little Dan has taught us all reach for the sky dreams can come true. He has a heart full of love to give the world.”

The organization, located at 201 Newtown Pike, asked the community for donations, which will go toward his new wheelchair. Donations can be submitted on the Paws 4 the Cause website.

