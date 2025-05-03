Emmanuel College employee accused of soliciting prospective student for sex

By Victoria D

BOSTON (WBZ) — An assistant admissions director for Emmanuel College in Boston was arrested Friday after he was accused of soliciting an underage prospective student for sex.

Jacob Henriques, 29, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. He’s due in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday.

Allegedly offered teen money for sex

According to court documents, Henriques met with several prospective students on April 25. He then allegedly accessed their personal information and contacted at least three of them, offering to “pay them for some fun,” along with offering them and sending them pornography.

Prosecutors said he also offered a 17-year-old girl who was a prospective student $400 for “some fun” and refused to tell her who he was or how he got her number. Henriques allegedly sent the 17-year-old five pornographic videos and when the girl rejected him multiple times, he continued to text her, saying he would buy her anything she wanted if she changed her mind. Prosecutors said between April 25 and April 28, he accessed the girl’s profile 47 times and when she blocked his number, he started emailing her.

Fired by Emmanuel College

In a statement, a spokesperson for Emmanuel College said they are “saddened, angered, and shocked by these serious federal allegations that have been brought against a former employee. They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with any victimized by this incident.” They added that Henriques has since been fired.

Henriques faces a sentence of up to life in prison with a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years if convicted.

