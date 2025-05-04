Opening weekend at the L.A. County Fair brings fried food, spinning rides, and furry friends

By Iris Salem

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — The L.A. County Fair is officially underway, kicking off its first weekend with a vibrant mix of excitement, entertainment, food, and fun! From indulgent fair food and heart-racing rides to cuddly animals, there’s something for everyone—though some attractions might be scarier than they appear. Below are some highlights.

Mouthwatering Eats Guests can explore a mouthwatering variety from hundreds of food vendors, serving everything from pizza and nachos to deep-fried favorites, churros, barbecue, ice cream, and other indulgent treats. Among the fair’s most legendary vendors is Chicken Charlie’s, famously known for creating the deep-fried Oreo 25 years ago. Items on his menu include bacon-wrapped pickles, meatball mozzarella corn dogs, and roasted chili peppers with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos atop queso blanco.

Skate-R-Cade This year, organizers are placing a strong emphasis on affordability and fun, encouraging guests to step out of their comfort zones and try something new—even if it’s been a while since their last spin around a skating rink. The skating rink comes with the price of admission.

Popular Promotions and Rides Popular promotions are also making a comeback, including Food Drive Thursdays, where guests can receive free admission in exchange for a food donation.

“On Thursdays, we have Food Drive Thursdays from 12 to 4. Come out, bring five cans of food, and get in free,” said Walter Marquez, the Los Angeles County Fair CEO.

Among other highlights are four brand-new rides, including a towering 160-foot attraction that flips and spins for an adrenaline-pumping experience.

“Some like to spin you, some like to twirl you. Some flip you to the right, flip you to the left. Some do it all together all at once, it’s an incredible time to come to the fair,” Marquez said.

Barnyard Races A fan favorite, the barnyard races, features piglets and lambs and continues to charm guests. Organizers encourage everyone to make time for this delightful and uniquely endearing event during their visit.

The Big Red Barn In addition, the Big Red Barn features a petting zoo that is sure to delight, featuring goats, lambs, pigs, and other sweet animals who are waiting to be held and loved.

