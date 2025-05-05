‘So close to home’: Biker charity rides to raise money for Missouri family devastated by house explosion

By Lily O’Shea Becker

KNOB NOSTER, Missouri (KSHB) — Hundreds of bikers joined Firestorm Charities — a biker charity with members from Lexington to Blue Springs, Missouri — on Sunday to raise money for the Cunningham family.

The Cunninghams were devastated by a deadly house explosion in Lexington in April.

Alistair Lamb, 5, died in the April 10 gas line explosion, and his 10-year-old sister, Cami Lamb, and father, Jacob Cunningham, were critically injured. Their home was destroyed.

Kyle Harrison, president and founder of Firestorm Charities, said Cami continues to fight for her life in the hospital.

“It’s sad to see a family go through what they’re dealing with,” he said.

At least one relative of the Cunningham family is a member of Firestorm Charities. He joined the ride on Sunday.

“When one of us is down, we’re all there for each other,” Harrison said.

Bikers lined up to pay — $20 per bike and $10 per passenger — to ride. The group started at the Rathole in Knob Noster, Missouri, and planned to ride around Lafayette and Johnson counties.

Firestorm Charities paired with Mule Skinner Bar & Grill in Centerview, Missouri, to host an auction Sunday evening after the bike ride.

The goal is to raise $20,000, with 100% of the proceeds going to the family.

“Bikers get a bad rep, but they do more charity stuff than anybody I know,” said Wayne Dilday, owner of Mule Skinner Bar & Grill.

Dilday is a lifelong biker, and he said Sunday’s charity ride is the largest he’s been a part of.

“I think everybody feels for this family, and they need help,” he said. “They didn’t do anything wrong. They were just living life, and now their world’s changed upside down.”

Firestorm Charities is made up of active and retired first responders and military members.

“After being on the fire for almost 30 years, I felt there’s still a calling that needs to be done,” said Harrison, a former Lexington firefighter.

In addition to raising money, Harrison hopes Sunday’s ride will raise awareness.

“Maybe down the road, corrections or something so this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

