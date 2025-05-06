First responders honored for saving life of Mississippi firefighter

By Crystal Tisme

CANTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Canton Fire Department honored first responders responsible for saving a firefighter’s life.

It happened early last month when the fire department received a call that a tree had fallen because of high winds and had taken down power lines before landing on top of a truck near Renfroe Road and Sharon Road.

Firefighter Anthony Walker responded and came into contact with the downed line, and he had to be airlifted to UMMC.

Walker is now fully recovered and was part of the ceremony honoring those fellow first responders Monday.

“The situation itself was a very rare situation, not a lot of people go through those types of situations. I’m just thankful to all the EMS departments and the Canton Fire Department for being there, being able to keep me stable as the whole process went through,” Walker said.

Walker said the recovery process has gone smoothly, especially with his fire department by his side every step of the way.

