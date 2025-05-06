Footage shows bystanders rushing to help Oklahoma AAU basketball team involved in fatal crash

By Charlie Keegan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A woman driving south on U.S. 169 Sunday evening recorded the aftermath of a crash that authorities said killed eight people.

The video shows three men trying to break the window of a car on fire. A second car is also on fire farther into a ditch near the intersection with Virginia Road north of Greeley in Franklin County, Kansas.

Several other people rush around to the second car. First responders had yet to arrive on the scene.

The woman wanted to share the video so the families of the people who died in the crash could see bystanders were trying to help. But she said the flames became too strong.

The woman said she saw grown men crying and screaming because they could not help the people trapped in the cars.

Her husband spent Monday shopping for tools like a glass puncher or fire extinguisher to keep in their car to be able to use in potential similar situations.

School leaders in Tulsa, Oklahoma, confirmed Monday that four of the eight victims in the crash were students, educators and staff in the community.

They were also members of the Oklahoma Chaos AAU basketball team. They traveled to Kansas City, Kansas, for a NXTPRO tournament over the weekend.

Wayne Walls and another coach passed away. Players Kyrin Schumpert and DJ Laster also died.

“We’ve had a ton of battles through the years. A really good program, really solid coaches and players on that team,” said Liam Woulfe, coach of PAC, a KC-based team that’s played the Chaos.

He said travel is a big part of youth basketball. The crash adds perspective before his team’s road trip next weekend.

“Appreciate every opportunity and day you get to play this game of basketball or coach this game of basketball and impact the lives of young men,” Woulfe said.

