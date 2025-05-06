Pittsburgh Public Works truck trapped by wire; workers safely rescued

By Raquel Ciampi

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Two people were stuck in a Pittsburgh Public Works truck after a low-hanging wire got caught in its bed.

According to officials, the truck was driving on Herschel Street at Kerr Street when the wire got caught. The caught wire caused the telephone pole it was attached to be pulled down.

Officials say the two people who were in the truck were unsure if the wires were energized so they called emergency responders.

Duquesne Light got to the scene and made sure the two workers were able to get out of the vehicle safely.

According to officials, the pair were stuck for less than an hour. Public Safety told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 they were both in good spirits after the incident.

