550 guns stolen out of unattended vehicles in Colorado last year, new law hopes to reduce that

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Denver police want to remind everyone to never leave handguns inside their vehicles unattended. Not only is this dangerous, but illegal.

State House Bill 24-1348 took effect on Jan. 1. This bill prohibits knowingly leaving a handgun in an unattended vehicle unless the handgun is stored in a locked hard-sided container that is not left in plain view or that is in the locked trunk of a vehicle. A firearm that is not a handgun must be stored in a locked vehicle in a locked soft-sided or locked hard-sided container that is out of view. If the firearm is in a soft-sided container, a locking device must be affixed to the gun.

The Denver Police Department encourages gun owners to ensure they are safely and legally storing their firearms in their unattended vehicles and offers the following tips:

Ensure firearms that are left in an unattended vehicle are secured inside a locked, hard-sided container that is out of sight, and the vehicle is locked. A firearm that is not a handgun must be stored in a locked vehicle in a locked soft-sided or locked hard-sided container that is out of view. If the firearm is in a soft-sided container, a locking device must be affixed to the gun. Avoid storing the firearm in the glove box, console, or under a seat. Store ammunition separately from the firearm. Denver police say in 2024, 550 firearms were reported stolen from vehicles in Denver. As of April 30, 2025, 98 firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles. Also in 2024, 2,160 illegal guns were removed from Denver’s streets by DPD.

Denver police say if you notice your vehicle is stolen, you need to call 911 and let them if there is a weapon inside. The best plan is never having a weapon in your vehicle. Officers say every time someone steals your car and learns about a gun in there, they can commit a very dangerous crime.

“Those guns find themselves in the wrong hands,” said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. “There are people who are intent on committing violent crimes. Young people whose brains are not quite developed, and don’t understand the implications of what they’re doing. They don’t have de-escalation techniques at their disposal, so they are inclined to be very irresponsible with guns.”

To date, DPD has not issued citations for violation of this law. Violations are a civil infraction with a maximum fine of $500.

