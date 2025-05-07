Attorney: 18-year-old shot to death after knocking on door

By Danielle Goodman

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — An 18-year-old has died after being shot in Forest Park, according to the Forest Park Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Northland Boulevard on Monday just after 6 p.m.

Lt. Adam Pape with the Forest Park Police Department said in a press release that when officers arrived, they found Jaeden Smith, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Smith was taken to UC Medical Center.

Pape said Smith was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital.

According to the release, Forest Park police arrested Domynic Elahee, 38, and charged him with the murder of Smith.

Pape said in the release that no other suspects were involved in the shooting.

According to court documents, Elahee allegedly shot Smith in the chest after a verbal altercation occurred between Smith and Elahee’s juvenile son.

Family said Smith’s younger sibling was being bullied at school. Smith went to speak with the family involved and was shot after knocking on the door.

There was a disruption while Elahee appeared in court on Tuesday. Several people could be seen running from the courtroom, while officers could be seen running into the courtroom and helping keep people calm in the hallway. It is unclear what caused the disturbance.

In court, Elahee was given a $1 million bond, of which he must pay 10%, or $100,000. If he makes bond, he must wear an electronic monitoring device, the court ruled.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misattributed a quote about the events to attorney Clyde Bennett, who is representing the defendant.

