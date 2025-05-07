Community mourns together after Hughson mother of two dies in murder-suicide

By Esteban Reynoso, Richard Ramos

HUGHSON, California (KOVR) — A community came together Tuesday night to pay their respects to a Hughson mother of two after she was found dead over the weekend in what investigators have ruled a murder-suicide.

Modesto police on Monday identified the two people found dead the mother as Dinella Hutsell, 37, and the other person as Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Hutsell, 40. They were found by one of their children.

The family of Dinella, who went by “Danee,” asked that we identify her by her maiden name of Madrigal.

Hundreds gathered at LeBright Park, just blocks away from Madrigal’s home to honor and remember her and her positive impact on their lives.

“It just shows you how connected she was. She would always say, ‘Make a friend, don’t make an enemy,’ ” Angie Palafox said.

Palafox had known Madrigal for 20 years and was shocked to learn of her death Sunday morning. She remembered Madrigal as if nothing had changed.

“I can hear that voice of hers saying, ‘Keep it up. Keep going, Angie.’ Whatever cause you had, she was there for you,” Palafox said.

Other friends remembered Madrigal and how she made them laugh.

“She was loud and in your face, and she gave me her resume, and I said, ‘You can have it. You can have my job,’ ” a colleague said.

Balloons were released into the sky as candles burned for Madrigal at LeBright Park.

“It shows you that she really cared about her community,” Palafox said.

Family in attendance said they truly appreciate all the support they’ve received.

Modesto police say the investigation is ongoing.

