Man saved from creek, rising floodwaters

By Art DeVitalis

Click here for updates on this story

MART, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County deputies and other agencies rescued a man trapped by rising floodwaters around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

They went out to a call at a home in the 300 block of Battle Lake Road.

“The caller informed dispatchers that water was rapidly entering his vehicle and had reached the seat level,” reads a release from the sheriff’s office. “A Mart Police officer was first to arrive and located the vehicle approximately 100 yards off the roadway in a fast-moving creek.”

First responders broke the driver-side window and removed the man, shortly before water swept the vehicle further into the creek.

Deputies said the man had no major injuries.

Mart, Hallsburg, and Elk VFDs responded to the call, as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife, Mart Police, and McLennan County Constable Precinct 1.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.