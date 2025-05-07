Man’s $12K Rolex stolen as stranger hands him jewelry while saying, “Jesus wants you to have this stuff”

By Joseph Buczek

Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan man claims his Rolex watch was stolen from his wrist after he had an encounter with a stranger at an Oakland County gas station.

Bloomfield Township police say the victim was pumping gas at a Mobil gas station in the 1500 block of South Opdyke Road on May 3 when he was approached by a man driving a newer model silver hatchback or station wagon-type vehicle. The man reportedly gave the victim a handful of jewelry and a $20 bill and said, “Jesus wants you to have this stuff.”

The victim returned to his vehicle and followed the suspect in an attempt to return the items. When the suspect refused to accept the items, police say the victim reached through the suspect’s open car window and tried to hand them back. The suspect still refused to take the items back and left the area.

A short time later, the victim realized his gold Rolex watch was missing from his wrist. The watch is valued at $12,773.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 50s, with a skinny to medium build and dark-colored hair. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.

