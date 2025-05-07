‘They robbed me without a gun’: Man says a tow truck driver stole his car

By Pooja Lodhia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A stranded driver says he accepted help on a busy highway, only to have his car stolen.

Fort Bend County investigators are now looking for the driver of the tow truck, which they believe was also stolen.

It was late Saturday night. D’Andre Good was stranded on the shoulder of the Fort Bend Parkway in Missouri City.

“People are flying. It’s like The Autobahn,” Good said.

Good said a driver offered to tow his car a few miles down the road.

He said they agreed to a $50 fee, and he called a ride, telling the tow truck driver to follow.

“They’re drifting slowly and slowly back, farther and farther,” he said. “I asked them where they are. They say they got lost. I gave them the address again, and what they did was they gave me an address where they said they dropped it off.”

The car wasn’t there. The tow truck driver was also gone.

“I can’t believe this happened,” Good said. “They robbed me without a gun.”

Perhaps just as unbelievable: Good got his car back.

After filing a police report and posting his car’s information on social media, he said somebody on Facebook helped him find the car.

It was found just off Beltway 8 and North Lake Houston, about 45 miles away from where it was taken.

The car is badly damaged, and all the belongings that were inside are now gone.

Fort Bend County deputies say they have not identified any suspects at this point.

As of now, investigators say they are treating this as an isolated incident, but Good worries he’s not the only victim.

“I would like to think that there are good Samaritans, but if you didn’t call a tow truck, don’t use it,” he said. “And also, the mistake I made, don’t leave your vehicle with them.”

