Handwritten license plate leads to Maine drug bust, arrests

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

BRIDGTON, Maine (WMTW) — Two women are facing charges after a brief police chase in Bridgton.

The Bridgton Police Department says an officer tried to stop a car just after midnight Tuesday because it had a handwritten license plate. Police say the driver didn’t stop for nearly a mile, before finally pulling over on Willis Park Road.

When police searched the car, they found and seized approximately 4 grams of fentanyl, 15.5 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia, cash, and other items believed to be linked to drug trafficking activity.

Naiomi Viereck, 35, was charged with multiple counts of trafficking in scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, and providing a false name.

Linda Pepin, 44, who was also in the car, was arrested on an active failure-to-appear warrant.

Both were taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.