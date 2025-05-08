High school baseball coach suspended, defends himself after alleged racist chants heard at game

By J.R. Stone

ALBANY, California (KGO) — Alleged racist heckling at an East Bay high school baseball game now has a coach suspended, but a parent of one of the targeted players says it’s not the right move.

It’s still not clear who was doing the shouting, but the parent and the coach say the district needs to find out.

The alleged slurs that have angered community members were caught on video during a game between Albany High School and Pinole Valley.

First a chant of “Baljeet, Baljeet, Baljeet,” could be heard when an Indian American is pitching for Albany High School.

Later on this was heard when a Chinese American is pitching for Albany High School: “PF Chang is that you? I thought you was baby Shohei!”

“When the Indian pitcher came in, that’s when we heard that chants of Baljeet, which are on the recording and then when my son came in there was the voice that came out saying, ‘PF Chang is that you?'” parent Eugene Lee said. “And then my son said he heard, although I couldn’t pick it up on the audio, ‘He can’t see through those eyes.'”

It was Lee’s video that recorded all of that.

Pinole Valley High’s head baseball coach Twon Blake was recently suspended by the district.

“And what’s unfortunate is I got suspended by the West Contra Costa Unified School District before they even took my statement,” Blake said. “You know it’s just immediate scapegoat, you know. And that’s what I’m not okay with, like okay, this did happen. There was some stuff said that we need to deal with immediately.”

Coach Blake says he had no knowledge of anything that was said when the teams played.

“I would have cleared the dugout, the bleachers, or whoever from saying anything racial to any kid,” Blake said. “Their coach stands on my third baseline for seven innings every inning. He walks over there and made no attempts, or said nothing to me about anything racist.”

West Contra Costa Unified issued a statement that in part said, “We want to be clear: racism, hate speech, and harassment have no place in our schools or athletic programs. We are working to identify those involved…”

Lee disapproves of the suspension.

“I don’t feel like the coach should be this sort of single scapegoat,” Lee said. “I just don’t understand why the district is so allergic to punishing the boys, I mean, there’s a lesson to be learned here.”

There are still questions on whether players or fans were involved in the chants. Blake says that had he known what was said, he would have immediately taken action.

“I am a black man, born and raised, and I’ll never be anything else,” he said. “But black people know the history of what racism and bigotry has done to my culture and my people. I will never stand by and let anybody do anything in the name of race or some bigotry.”

The district also says they are investigating slurs that may have been said by either players or fans at another game between Pinole Valley and El Cerrito a week prior to this one.

Here is the district’s full statement:

“The West Contra Costa Unified School District is aware of serious allegations involving racial harassment during the April 23 varsity baseball game between Pinole Valley High School and Albany High School. We take these allegations seriously and remain committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students.

In addition, the District is reviewing a separate set of concerns raised regarding the April 16 baseball game involving Pinole Valley High School and El Cerrito High School. That matter is also being investigated in accordance with district policy.

While both investigations are ongoing, we want to be clear: racism, hate speech, and harassment have no place in our schools or athletic programs. We are working to identify those involved and are taking all necessary steps to ensure that conduct at athletic events reflects our core values of dignity, respect, and equity.”

