Puppy safely captured after being thrown from car window in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — A dog was dumped in Evansville, and surveillance footage captured the crime being committed.

The footage, shared by Salvage Candy on South Weinbach Avenue, shows a black SUV pull under the I-69 bridge.

As the vehicle slows down, the video shows a puppy thrown from the passenger-side window.

A second video shared by Salvage Candy shows the dog running away in the area.

We spoke with the owner of the business, who says he’s currently trying to catch the dog with some help from Animal Control.

The owner tells us dumping has been an ongoing issue in the area. We’ve previously reported on another animal being dumped at the business.

Shortly after the dog was dumped Thursday, Salvage Candy shared an update saying the pup was safely captured and in loving hands.”

We are working to learn more about the investigation into the vehicle and the incident.

