Truck catches fire during confrontation with Michigan State Police

By Ryan Jeltema

BRANDON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WJRT) — A 47-year-old man from Dearborn was taken into custody after a tense confrontation with Michigan State Police in northern Oakland County.

The incident began when a sergeant from the Michigan State Police Flint Post noticed a Toyota pickup truck following his marked patrol vehicle. Despite making several turns, the pickup continued to follow.

Backup units from the Michigan State Police and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony stop on Ortonville Road near Seymour Lake Road in Brandon Township.

The suspect ignored commands to exit his vehicle, prompting the use of tactical vehicles to box him in.

The suspect accelerated forward, ramming a bearcat, then reversed into the sergeant’s Tahoe patrol vehicle. He eventually accelerated forward again and held the gas pedal down until his engine caught fire.

The suspect got out of the truck as the fire spread. Police arrested him without further incident.

“We are fortunate that this incident did not get any worse,” said Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw. “Troopers and deputies were able to get this suspect into custody with anyone getting hurt.”

The suspect, who police believe was experiencing a mental health crisis, was taken to the Oakland County Jail pending further evaluation and prosecutor review of possible criminal charges.

