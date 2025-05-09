Father-daughter duo create unique handmade lures, named after beloved wife

By John Lauritsen

Minnesota (WCCO) — Named after his high school sweetheart and wife, Todd Bissett has combined his love for fishing with his love for lures — which he makes by hand in a small shop next to his house in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

“Leena Lures evolved 36 to 37 years ago, and we’ve been making lures ever since,” said Bissett. “I’m not looking to be huge. It’s just perfect.”

Fishing opener is when business really takes off — and thankfully, Bissett has help.

“She makes things really easy for me. I can just complete things. So, we can do a lot more at a time,” said Bissett.

Bissett’s daughter Morgan was born with spina bifida, a condition in the spine that affects her ability to walk. But a couple hours a day, Morgan helps make spinner baits, buzz baits and anything else her dad needs.

“If he needs stuff done that he can’t get to, he will ask me if I can do it, and automatically, I will say yes,” said Morgan.

The father-daughter team makes 14 different types of bait and thousands of lures each year. It’s work, but it’s also much more than that.

“Not only does she like to make the lures, but she also loves to go fishing with me,” said Bissett.

The Bissetts also share their love for fishing with others, taking time to teach kids how to make their own bait.

The long-term hope for the Bissett’s is that their father-daughter bond continues to grow along with their business.

“I love it. It’s great bonding time for the two of us. I love it. It’s awesome working with him,” said Morgan.

Morgan said her mom and her brothers also help and are a big part of Leena Lures.

