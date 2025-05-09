Kia skirts past squad car, police defend decision not to pursue

By Adam Duxter

Minneapolis (WCCO) — Police say teenagers are taunting them after a dangerous driver was seen ripping down a street in broad daylight right by a squad car.

In a video viewed thousands of times online, what appears to be a stolen Kia SUV whips and turns down Uptown’s Lyndale Avenue, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Paul Hagen of Hagen’s Auto Body had a front row seat.

“The first thing that I thought about was to protect myself of course. I was near the entrance, the door, and stayed there just in case he lost control — I could jump in the building. It’s brick. I could be safe,” said Hagen.

A block away, and moments later, the car stops in front of a Minneapolis police squad car and speeds away.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara defended the decision not to chase the car, saying despite an effort to bait police in pursuit, policy says not to.

“If a vehicle is simply stolen, there’s no force, violence or gun involved, police are not allowed to chase stolen cars. Period,” said O’Hara.

Down the street, flower bar owner Andrea Corbin says she’s called and emailed city leaders with countless concerns, well before this week.

“Something needs to give. We can’t continue operating like this. It’s not right and it’s not fair. It’s not fair to everyone who lives in this city,” Corbin said.

Minneapolis police data says both car thefts and carjackings are down from this time last year.

