Oldest living Missourian dies at 112: Remembering Mary Chesney

By Abigail Klinkerman

Click here for updates on this story

MOBERLY, Missouri (KOMU) — If you’ve spent any time in Moberly over the last 50 years, you may have heard of Mary Chesney.

Mary Chesney, or Ms. Mary to many, was a beloved aunt, wife and friend to everyone she met.

“She was quite a lady, and everybody loved her,” her niece, Shirley Manion Smith, said. “She had many, many friends throughout the years.”

Chesney celebrated her 112th birthday in August — a milestone that made her the oldest living Missourian. She died Monday with Smith at her side.

“She was like a second mother to me,” Smith said.

Chesney was born in 1912 and grew up on a farm in Clifton Hill, Missouri. Chesney and her husband lived in several places before settling in Kansas City for 40 years. They later retired to Moberly in the 1970s.

“Everybody knew Ms. Mary and knew her story,” said Sara Tuggle, an employee at Meadow Ridge Senior Living. “…her personality just lended to her being remembered as a wonderful person, not only in her church and our community at Meadow Ridge, but in Moberly as a whole.”

Tuggle said Chesney was a staple in their community and a staff favorite.

“I think everybody loved her over there,” Smith said. “I even think the residents look forward to seeing her sometimes because she always had a smile on her face. She was an inspiration to them — to get to see someone that was older.”

Chesney lived through the Great Depression, the two world wars and 20 different U.S. presidents. She drove until she was 102 and lived on her own until she was 104.

“It’s just hard to imagine all the things she has experienced in her life,” Smith said.

Some of Smith’s favorite memories with Chesney include her visits to Kansas City.

“I used to go visit them quite a lot,” Smith said. “I got to ride the train and got to see the sights of a big city. It was a wonderful experience, and I continued doing that all my life.”

When Chesney turned 100, Smith asked her to write down her life story.

“It’s very interesting because it tells about all through the years… like how they rode in a wagon to church,” Smith said.

Chesney’s book includes details about her family lineage and how the world changed from her childhood throughout her adulthood. Her story begs the question: How does one live to be 112?

“I always told her it was because she didn’t have any children,” Smith said. “In fact, I told her that so often that she got to the point where she was telling people that’s why she lived so long, because everybody asked her that question.”

While most people might take pride in living 112 years, Tuggle said Chesney treated each day like the one that came before it.

“She would say she had no idea how it happened, but the secret to a long and happy life was to help others, just take it day by day and make sure that you live life to the fullest each day,” Tuggle said. “And you know, it’s kind of generic, but coming from her — you really knew she meant the words that she was saying.”

Despite Chesney’s old age, Tuggle said she never failed to make you smile.

“She didn’t have to say much, but she knew just what to say to make your day just a little bit better,” Tuggle said.

Marilyn Apel, Chesney’s longtime friend, met Chesney in 1996 attending Carpenter Baptist Church in Moberly. “I thought the world of that lady. She was a sweetheart,” Apel said. “She believed in the good Lord and had all kinds of faith in Him.”

Apel said Chesney began attending Carpenter Baptist after her husband died. The two leaned on each other after Apel’s husband also passed in 2012.

“She told me when she met me it was the best thing that ever happened to her,” Apel said.

Smith said she was grateful to have been part of Chesney’s 112-year life.

“She had a wonderful life, and we’re just so thankful we were part of it,” Smith said. “I certainly am.”

The end of Chesney’s book reads, “I thank God for giving me each day, for my family, and my friends. Everyone should be so blessed. I love you all… Mary Clark Manion Chesney.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.