Some BART service restored as computer outage shuts down system in San Francisco Bay Area

By Tim Fang

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service has been restored in parts of the East Bay on Friday, as the agency deals with an ongoing computer outage.

As of 9 a.m., the agency said limited Yellow Line service is running from Antioch to MacArthur, Blue Line service is running from Dublin to MacArthur and Orange Line service is running from Richmond to Berryessa station in North San Jose. Meanwhile, transbay service, along with service in San Francisco and on the Peninsula remains shut down.

Around 4:30 a.m., the agency first announced that the system was being suspended due to a train control system problem. Trains were not running into the 8 a.m. hour, forcing many commuters to hit the roads, use rideshares or use alternate transit systems.

“The computer system was not powering up as it should. So then what they start to do is reset servers to try and isolate exactly where is the problem,” BART spokesperson Alicia Trost told CBS News Bay Area.

“Part of this is about the Control Center needs to be able to see every system to keep our system safe. They need to see things working, exactly where the trains would be. And if they can’t see it, we’ll not start BART service. Which is what happened this morning,” Trost went on to say.

The Bay Bridge toll plaza, which usually sees lighter traffic on Friday compared to other weekdays, was crowded at the height of the morning commute, along with the San Mateo Bridge.

For commuters seeking to cross San Francisco Bay, the agency suggested multiple commute options, including the AC Transit Transbay bus service, along with the San Francisco Bay Ferry.

Officials with the San Francisco Bay Ferry said they have placed larger ferries into service where possible.

The agency told CBS News Bay Area that it was unclear when full service would resume.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.