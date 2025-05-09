Suspect hits driver with bottle, steals car after he was given a ride home

By Zach Rainey

MARLBORO COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a driver and stole his car in South Carolina, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, in the McColl area of Marlboro County, a man received a ride home. Upon arrival, the man, while sitting in the passenger seat, struck the driver in the head with a glass bottle. Deputies said the victim then managed to exit the car and walk to the passenger side of the vehicle to pull out the suspect, at which point the suspect got behind the wheel and took off in the victim’s car.

On Thursday, deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office caught the suspect and identified him as Jaheim Tyrek Thomas.

Thomas was charged with assault and battery and grand larceny. He was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

