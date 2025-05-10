North Texas mother writes song for military moms this Mother’s Day

By Dawn White

Texas (KTVT) — Moms will celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, and for women whose children are serving in the military, the day can be especially tough without them.

A North Texas mom wrote a song for other military mothers. It’s debuting early on CBS News Texas.

The lights shine down brightly on singer Stacy Wynette during another day of rehearsal at a Dallas music recording studio.

“I started singing in church when I was 12 or 13 years old,” Wynette said.

Wynette always had a love and passion for music.

“I got married, had kids, sang in church for another 15 years or so, and then I just didn’t pick it up again until my kids have chosen their own path,” Wynette said.

Her youngest son, Jon, found his path when he joined the U.S. Army.

“As a mom, you’re like, ‘Will they feed him well, or will they take care of him? Or how’s he going to make it?” Wynette said.

The worry continued to grow when Jon served in combat, including in Eastern Europe in the response to the war in Ukraine.

“They’re your babies, and you just see them as the little toddlers that they were when they were little, even though they’re grown,” Wynette said.

Wynette regularly drove six hours to Jon’s base in Arkansas. Her emotions flowed into lyrics in her mind during those trips.

“Military Mama is a song that was written as a hug from me to other military moms,” Wynette said.

Writer and producer Christian Chavarria helped Wynette bring her lyrics to paper.

“I felt it was important to me to be a part of this because, I come from a single parent,” Chavarria said.

Wynette has already performed “Military Mama” several placed, including at the Downtown Dallas Arts and Music Festival.

“She’s performed it at an open my called ‘The Love Mic,’ which is a really cool thing,” Chavarria said. “The Love Mic is a mental health advocacy event that happens every Monday at Sundown at Granada.”

Wynette hopes other military mothers can hear themselves in her song and see the reflection of support in a woman who understands what they’re going through.

“There’s just such a huge common camaraderie between the military moms, which is where all the feeling of this came from,” Wynette said. “It’s very raw emotions. We feel each other’s hearts, and our children are our heartbeat.”

“This is going to be very impactful, very heartfelt, and might bring healing,” Chavarria said.

Wynette helps other military moms heal and hones her own craft later in life.

“I started writing songs and started playing the guitar at age 53,” Wynette said.

“I think that it’s never too late to find and go after your passion,” Chavarria said.

The military mom hopes to show others in her shoes to pursue their passions while they hold their sons and daughters even closer.

The song officially releases on Mother’s Day on Mother’s Day, May 11th, an 11:11 on all streaming platforms. You can hear it now by visiting Wynette’s website.

