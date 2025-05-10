Road-rage victim speaks out after terrifying assault

By Kristen Consillio

KAKAAKO, Hawaii (KITV) — Nathaniel Radimak is known in Southern California as the notorious Tesla road-rage driver, convicted of assault and sentenced to prison for repeatedly bashing in cars and terrorizing his mostly female victims.

His alleged latest victims in Hawaii: Diane Ung and her teenage daughter.

Diane was teaching her daughter how to parallel park outside their condo on Halekauwila Street in Kakaako when a Tesla came zooming by.

“Maybe 40, 50 down the street, and almost clipped her,” Ung said. “And then her big mouth, you know local people gonna yell out their window, she said, ‘Slow down!'”

That’s when he made a U-turn and starting yelling at her 18-year-old daughter, whose seven-month old baby was asleep in the car.

“Saying, ‘What the F did you say to me? Say back to me,'” she said. “Then he got closer to my daughter’s window, reached in and punched her in her face.”

Ung said she got out to defend her daughter.

“Halfway in his car already, and he says, ‘What did you say to me? You better shut your face before, you know, I come and do that the same thing I did to her,'” she said. “Had my coffee in my hand, my ice coffee from McDonald’s, threw it at his car and he came running across the street, struck me like a Superman punch right inside my face. I fell down to the ground. Big gash in my head.”

The man then took off, snaking around a car, speeding through a stop sign.

“And I’m just like, ‘Go check on the baby. Don’t worry about me. Go check on the baby.'”

Honolulu police arrested Radimak who served just 10 months of a five-year prison sentence for multiple road-rage attacks on the mainland.

“When you get away with something bad, your actions only escalate, and we see that here,” said Honolulu defense attorney Megan Kau. “It’s alleged that this person punched a young girl in her face. That’s crazy and so this is a pure example of why people need to be punished.”

Radimak had a driver’s license stopper issued here in 2023 , charged with driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding.

It’s very dangerous because if he’s done this many times over there, so apparently he left over there, came here and he’s doing the same thing,” said businessman Guy Martinez, who witnessed the assault. “I mean, what more do you need? Someone to get killed?”

Ung said she and her daughter are still reeling from the attack.

“For a grown man like that, ‘What is your problem?’ Like nobody ever deserves to be that angry and take it out on a young person, especially my daughter, she’s only 18,” she said. “She doesn’t deserve any of that and I was just protecting my daughter like any mom is going to do.”

