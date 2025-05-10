Snowboarder who fell from chairlift dies, and mother has a message: “Please, just put the bar down”

By Ashley Portillo

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado snowboarder who fell nearly 50 feet from a chairlift at Keystone late last year has died. Donovan Romero was 32 years old and passed away earlier this month.

His mother Tonette Romero is now advocating for change. She wants restraining bars to be required on lifts at ski resorts. The hope, she says, is that no family has to go through the same pain that they have.

Tonette Romero said her son recently picked up snowboarding again. In December, he went to Keystone Ski Resort with a friend “and was really excited for a great day up on the mountain.” He had a helmet on.

About 45 seconds into a chairlift ride, Donovan accidentally fell. He was trying to hold onto the side arm of the chair but couldn’t hang on. The fall resulted in face fractures. Donovan broke most of his ribs and punctured both lungs.

“Ultimately, the injury that led to his death was the traumatic brain injury,” Tonette said.

He was flown to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Tonette learned that the chairlift bar was not lowered.

“I do know that Donovan had a choice that day. Donovan could have chosen to pull down the safety bar,” she said.

She was also surprised to learn there was no actual requirement to use the restraint bar.

“I can’t process. There are no regulations about sending people as high as 60 feet in the air without a requirement to making sure that they’re properly restrained?” she said.

Now she wants to see change for more chairlift safety requirements like mandatory use of the bar, additional staff checking and for more safety signage.

In a statement, Keystone Resort’s vice president and general manager extended their deepest sympathies and support to Donovan’s family and friends.

Donovan, a single father of two girls and a Littleton resident, never regained consciousness after the accident. He passed away with his mother by his bedside last Friday.

“As a parent, you’re never prepared to watch your child go through that,” she said.

Now, she’s encouraging others to prioritize their own safety.

“Please, just put the bar down. It can and it will save your life.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.