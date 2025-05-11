Nearly 450 bands play for large crowds at 14th annual Somerville Porchfest despite rain



By Logan Hall

SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The rain couldn’t dampen the energy on the streets of Somerville as music lovers flocked to this year’s PorchFest, a grassroots music festival that turns neighborhood porches into performance stages.

“Everyone is out on the streets, and it’s so much fun,” said Somervilel resident Taylor Hallabuk.

Over 400 bands play at Porchfest Hundreds made their way from one front stoop to another, enjoying a diverse lineup of talent for the event’s 14th year—this year, around 443 porches hosted artists.

Among the highlights was Hot Start, a fresh face on the Porchfest scene. The band’s drummer, Somerville resident Ben Jalbert, said it was a dream to perform in front of a hometown crowd.

“I like the idea of playing outside, almost in a festival kind of setting,” said Jalbert. “It’s going to be pretty cool.”

More than 100 musical acts performed across the city. The festival offered something for everyone from indie rock to bluegrass, and even a pop-up square dancing lesson.

“You follow your ear, you follow the music, and you just kind of listen for what you want and learn new things,” said one attendee.

Porchfest is more than just a showcase of musical talent for many residents; it is a celebration of community. Neighbors mingled, families danced in the streets, and strangers quickly became friends, united by a shared love of music and Massachusetts culture.

The event again highlighted what residents say makes Somerville unique – an inclusive, artistic spirit and a willingness to embrace a little weather in exchange for a lot of fun.

“It is the best community to be a part of. Everyone’s out on the streets and it’s so much fun. It reminds you you live in a beautiful community,” Hallabuk said.

Changes to Porchfest There were some changes to Porchfest this year. Certain streets were excluded from the festival if they were used by emergency vehicles. A whole team of people organized to have official porchfest badges to discourage people from hanging out on others’ private property.

