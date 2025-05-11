‘The guy dropped the gun’: Florida man accidentally shoots himself at Walmart, startling weekend shoppers

By Jessica Vallejo, Rubén Rosario

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he accidentally shot himself with his own firearm while inside the Walmart in Northeast Miami-Dade, officials said.

The gunshot startled shoppers at the large retailer located at 1425 NE 163rd Street, Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said some people ducked for cover, while others asked what was happening.

When asked whether she was scared, a shopper said, “Yes.”

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies swarming the area.

“When we pulled up, there were so many lights, so many police cars,” said a customer named Penelope, “and then, when we went inside, the whole produce section was just like closed off, and they, like, told me to get out, so they’re, like, obviously expanding their search or whatever.”

Myra, another customer, said she was inside the store when she heard the shot.

“The guy dropped the gun, and then ‘boom,’” she said.

Myra said she ducked immediately after the shot rang out.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and transported the patient to a nearby hospital. Officials said he is expected to be OK.

As for customers inside the store, they said they’re grateful, because the outcome could have been much worse.

“It’s not the weirdest thing to happen in a Walmart. It’s honestly kind of expected,” said Myra.

