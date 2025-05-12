Florida teenager returns to thank the paramedics who saved her life

By Ari Hait

Click here for updates on this story

BOCA RATON, Florida (WPBF) — A Boca Raton teenager who almost died last year met Friday with the medics who saved her life.

Fourteen-year-old Celina and her mother, Barbara, just wanted to say thank you.

The family has asked that their last names be kept confidential for privacy reasons.

“Sept. 23,” Barbara said. “A day I will always remember.”

Barbara told the story at a ceremony honoring the medics who saved Celina.

“She didn’t eat her breakfast. She was vomiting. She was scared,” Barbara said. “I thought it was anxiety. I really didn’t think it’s a medical emergency. But it got bad, so bad. She could barely walk to the car.”

Barbara took Celina to the pediatrician.

The pediatrician immediately called 911.

Boca Raton Fire Rescue responded and quickly diagnosed Celina with diabetes.

“I had no idea,” Barbara said. “I thought, ‘Diabetes, many people have diabetes.’ I had no idea that my daughter was fighting for her life.”

And Barbara said the medics intentionally kept her in the dark.

She said they never looked concerned, just did their jobs and kept Celina alive.

“You were joking with me about life,” Barbara told them. “You did not tell me how critical it was. And that was the best job you did.”

And that’s why Barbara and Celina wanted to be part of the ceremony honoring the medics.

They wanted to be there to see the medics get the credit they deserve.

“Your quick response to helping Celina is what really helped identify and get her to the care that she needed,” said Jerad Hanlon, CEO of West Boca Medical Center, the hospital where Celina was treated.

“I was not scared,” Barbara said. “You kept me calm. And, as a mother, that was the most extraordinary thing.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.