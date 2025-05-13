79-year-old victim killed after falling from car during carjacking at gas station

By Dean Fioresi

NORCO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A 79-year-old carjacking victim was killed while trying to stop his car from being taken in Norco on Monday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the Arco gas station in the 600 block of Hidden Valley Parkway at around 12:30 p.m. after recieving a call from a witness to a carjacking, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“The caller reported witnessing a male entering the driver seat of a vehicle and driving away with the vehicle owner partially inside the rear seat,” said a statement from department officials.

The victim was ejected from the car after being dragged about a half-mile, deputies said.

Corona police found the victim after he fell from the car.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to injuries he sustained in the carjacking. He has been identified Corona resident James Norman.

Investigators say that he was at a carwash just near the gas station, vacuuming the rear of his car, when the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Deputies located the stolen car and took the suspect into custody.

“During the investigation, the victim’s SUV was located unoccupied near the intersection of Polk Street and Magnolia Avenue in the city of Riverside,” said a statement from deputies. “Investigators began working closely with members of the Riverside Police Department and ultimately detained a male near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Tyler Street.”

He has been identified as 29-year-old Ryan Hewitt, a Corona resident. He was booked for carjacking and murder.

